SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday, January 12, the Office of the State Comptroller approved the first construction contract for the I-81 viaduct project.

The $295.4 million contract was awarded to Salt City Contractors, LLC.

Salt City Contractors is a combination of three contractors:

Lancaster Development

Tully Construction Co.

Cold Springs Construction Co. Inc.

This first contract focuses on reconstructing the I-81/I-481 northern interchange into Business Loop and I-81 and expanding parts of I-481 from two to three lanes to the Kirkville Road interchange.