SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be in Syracuse Friday to host a “groundbreaking” event for the I-81 project.

It’s the most momentous and formal step in the project’s 15-year history, slowed by frequent studies and, more recently, lawsuits.

Governor Hochul and Leader Schumer will be joined by Mitch Landrieu, a Senior Advisor to the President of the United States focused on infrastructure investments.

The I-81 project has been highlighted by President Joe Biden as a signature example of his bipartisan infrastructure act.

Last year, the State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration together signed a Record of Decision giving formal approval.