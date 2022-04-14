SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Federal Highway Administration and State Department of Transportation will publish the FEIS (final environmental impact statement) for the I-81 project Friday, but NewsChannel 9 has obtained a copy released Thursday.

The document is tens of thousands of pages in length, but key chapters are embedded below.

The project’s biggest change since the draft report was released last summer was announced by the DOT in February: moving the planned roundabout from near Dr. King Elementary School closer to the campuses of Syracuse University and SUNY ESF.

More details has also been added to the state’s plan to reduce noise pollution and control removal of lead paint during the construction.

Construction is set to begin by the end of the year, but significant traffic disruptions aren’t expected until Phase 2 in 2026.

