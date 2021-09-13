How many people have gone to Interstate 81 meetings this fall?

People look at diagrams at an I-81 meeting held at Dr. King Elementary, where there was much discussion about the planned roundabout near the school proposed by the I-81 project.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation planned eight “neighborhood meetings” to give people an opportunity to come see the proposed community grid plan, as well as to give feedback about the future of the viaduct.

According to the NYSDOT, here are the attendance numbers so far:

August 24 at Lincoln Middle School, Syracuse: 34 people

August 25 at Fowler High School, Syracuse: 23 people

August 26 at H.W. Smith School, Syracuse: 29 people

August 31 at Grimshaw Elementary School, Lafayette: 45 people

September 1 at Chestnut Hill Middle School, Liverpool: 60 people

September 8 at Mott Road Elementary School, Fayetteville: 91 people

September 9 at Dr. King Elementary School, Syracuse: 123 people

In total, 405 people have been to the seven meetings that have happened so far.

Monday night, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be an eighth meeting in Cicero at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

A ninth meeting has been added as well and is listed below:

Earlier this month, the Federal Highway Administration and New York State Department of Transportation extended the public comment period for the I-81 viaduct project from September 14 to October 14.

If you would like to make a comment, but can’t make a meeting, click here.