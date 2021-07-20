I-81 grid projected to lengthen drive times from LaFayette, mostly shorten trips from Fayetteville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As part of the nearly 15,000 page report from the State Department of Transportation’s plan to replace the I-81 viaduct with a grid of city streets, engineers included simulations showing how the project will impact travel time in Central New York.

Starting on page 1-145 of Chapter 5, population locations are listed along with travel times to popular destinations, using both morning and evening rush-hours, comparing travel times on the current viaduct with simulated times on what will become the community grid.

An analysis of the data shows the most addition of time will be added to people driving from LaFayette north to Destiny USA and the Village of Liverpool. They total five minutes. All other popular routes result in fewer minutes added or time saved.

The community to benefit most in terms of time travel in the Fayetteville/Manlius area. People will spend the same amount of time in the car or save time with the community grid.

When it comes to travel to local hospitals, most areas will save time trying to get to Upstate and Crouse on University Hill. Most towns will experience a minute or two longer trip to St. Joseph’s Hospital on Syracuse’s north side.

Baldwinsville

Origin Destination Current Grid Change Baldwinsville Cicero 23 23 0 Baldwinsville Destiny USA 20 21 +1 Baldwinsville Downtown Syracuse 20 21 +1 Baldwinsville Fairmount 18 18 0 Baldwinsville Fayetteville/Manlius 31 32 +1 Baldwinsville LaFayette 31 35 +4 Baldwinsville Liverpool 15 15 0 Baldwinsville St. Joseph’s Hospital 21 21 0 Baldwinsville University Hill 25 21 -4 2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Cicero

Origin Destination Current Grid Change Cicero Baldwinsville 23 23 0 Cicero Destiny USA 11 11 0 Cicero Downtown Syracuse 14 13 -1 Cicero Fairmount 23 23 0 Cicero Fayetteville/Manlius 20 20 0 Cicero LaFayette 25 27 +2 Cicero Liverpool 14 14 0 Cicero St. Joseph’s Hospital 12 12 0 Cicero University Hill 18 15 -3 2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Destiny USA

Origin Destination Current Grid Change Destiny USA Baldwinsville 25 25 0 Destiny USA Cicero 13 13 0 Destiny USA Downtown Syracuse 9 9 0 Destiny USA Fairmount 15 15 0 Destiny USA Fayetteville/Manlius 20 20 0 Destiny USA LaFayette 20 24 +4 Destiny USA Liverpool 10 10 0 Destiny USA St. Joseph’s Hospital 8 7 -1 Destiny USA University Hill 13 10 -3 2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Downtown Syracuse

Origin Destination Current Grid Change Downtown Syracuse Baldwinsville 21 22 +1 Downtown Syracuse Cicero 15 16 +1 Downtown Syracuse Destiny USA 5 6 +1 Downtown Syracuse Fairmount 14 15 +1 Downtown Syracuse Fayetteville/Manlius 18 19 +1 Downtown Syracuse LaFayette 17 17 0 Downtown Syracuse Liverpool 9 10 +1 Downtown Syracuse St. Joseph’s Hospital 3 3 0 Downtown Syracuse University Hill 8 6 -2 2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Fairmount

Origin Destination Current Grid Change Fairmount Baldwinsville 18 18 0 Fairmount Cicero 23 23 0 Fairmount Destiny USA 13 13 0 Fairmount Downtown Syracuse 12 13 +1 Fairmount Fayetteville/Manlius 23 24 +1 Fairmount LaFayette 23 27 +4 Fairmount Liverpool 17 17 0 Fairmount St. Joseph’s Hospital 13 13 0 Fairmount University Hill 16 13 -3 2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Fayetteville/Manlius

Origin Destination Current Grid Change Fayetteville/Manlius Baldwinsville 31 29 -2 Fayetteville/Manlius Cicero 20 18 -2 Fayetteville/Manlius Destiny USA 16 14 -2 Fayetteville/Manlius Downtown Syracuse 16 16 0 Fayetteville/Manlius Fairmount 24 22 -2 Fayetteville/Manlius LaFayette 19 19 0 Fayetteville/Manlius Liverpool 20 18 -2 Fayetteville/Manlius St. Joseph’s Hospital 16 14 -2 Fayetteville/Manlius University Hill 18 15 -3 2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

LaFayette

Origin Destination Current Grid Change LaFayette Baldwinsville 31 35 +4 LaFayette Cicero 25 27 +2 LaFayette Destiny USA 15 20 +5 LaFayette Downtown Syracuse 16 17 +1 LaFayette Fairmount 24 28 +4 LaFayette Fayetteville/Manlius 22 19 -3 LaFayette Liverpool 19 24 +5 LaFayette St. Joseph’s Hospital 18 18 0 LaFayette University Hill 16 14 -2 2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Liverpool

Origin Destination Current Grid Change Liverpool Baldwinsville 15 15 0 Liverpool Cicero 15 15 0 Liverpool Destiny USA 6 7 +1 Liverpool Downtown Syracuse 9 8 -1 Liverpool Fairmount 18 18 0 Liverpool Fayetteville/Manlius 20 20 0 Liverpool LaFayette 20 23 +3 Liverpool St. Joseph’s Hospital 8 7 -1 Liverpool University Hill 13 10 -3 2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse

Origin Destination Current Grid Change St. Joseph’s Hospital Baldwinsville 21 22 +1 St. Joseph’s Hospital Cicero 13 14 +1 St. Joseph’s Hospital Destiny USA 3 3 0 St. Joseph’s Hospital Downtown Syracuse 3 3 0 St. Joseph’s Hospital Fairmount 14 15 +1 St. Joseph’s Hospital Fayetteville/Manlius 17 18 +1 St. Joseph’s Hospital LaFayette 18 20 +2 St. Joseph’s Hospital Liverpool 7 8 +1 St. Joseph’s Hospital University Hill 8 7 -1 2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

University Hill, Syracuse

Origin Destination Current Grid Change University Hill Baldwinsville 24 22 -2 University Hill Cicero 18 17 -1 University Hill Destiny USA 9 7 -2 University Hill Downtown Syracuse 6 7 +1 University Hill Fairmount 17 15 -2 University Hill Fayetteville/Manlius 18 16 -2 University Hill LaFayette 18 14 -4 University Hill Liverpool 13 11 -2 University Hill St. Joseph’s Hospital 7 7 0 2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Friday’s release of the 2021 DEIS triggers a formal 60-day public comment period, which closes on Tuesday, September 14 at 5 p.m.

Comments can be submitted via the electronic comment form or by emailing i81opportunities@dot.ny.gov. then go on the record as part of the final decision document.

Voicemails can be called into the project hotline: 1-855-I81-TALK (1-855-481-8255).