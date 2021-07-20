I-81 grid projected to lengthen drive times from LaFayette, mostly shorten trips from Fayetteville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As part of the nearly 15,000 page report from the State Department of Transportation’s plan to replace the I-81 viaduct with a grid of city streets, engineers included simulations showing how the project will impact travel time in Central New York.
Starting on page 1-145 of Chapter 5, population locations are listed along with travel times to popular destinations, using both morning and evening rush-hours, comparing travel times on the current viaduct with simulated times on what will become the community grid.
An analysis of the data shows the most addition of time will be added to people driving from LaFayette north to Destiny USA and the Village of Liverpool. They total five minutes. All other popular routes result in fewer minutes added or time saved.
The community to benefit most in terms of time travel in the Fayetteville/Manlius area. People will spend the same amount of time in the car or save time with the community grid.
When it comes to travel to local hospitals, most areas will save time trying to get to Upstate and Crouse on University Hill. Most towns will experience a minute or two longer trip to St. Joseph’s Hospital on Syracuse’s north side.
Baldwinsville
|Origin
|Destination
|Current
|Grid
|Change
|Baldwinsville
|Cicero
|23
|23
|0
|Baldwinsville
|Destiny USA
|20
|21
|+1
|Baldwinsville
|Downtown Syracuse
|20
|21
|+1
|Baldwinsville
|Fairmount
|18
|18
|0
|Baldwinsville
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|31
|32
|+1
|Baldwinsville
|LaFayette
|31
|35
|+4
|Baldwinsville
|Liverpool
|15
|15
|0
|Baldwinsville
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|21
|21
|0
|Baldwinsville
|University Hill
|25
|21
|-4
Cicero
|Origin
|Destination
|Current
|Grid
|Change
|Cicero
|Baldwinsville
|23
|23
|0
|Cicero
|Destiny USA
|11
|11
|0
|Cicero
|Downtown Syracuse
|14
|13
|-1
|Cicero
|Fairmount
|23
|23
|0
|Cicero
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|20
|20
|0
|Cicero
|LaFayette
|25
|27
|+2
|Cicero
|Liverpool
|14
|14
|0
|Cicero
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|12
|12
|0
|Cicero
|University Hill
|18
|15
|-3
Destiny USA
|Origin
|Destination
|Current
|Grid
|Change
|Destiny USA
|Baldwinsville
|25
|25
|0
|Destiny USA
|Cicero
|13
|13
|0
|Destiny USA
|Downtown Syracuse
|9
|9
|0
|Destiny USA
|Fairmount
|15
|15
|0
|Destiny USA
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|20
|20
|0
|Destiny USA
|LaFayette
|20
|24
|+4
|Destiny USA
|Liverpool
|10
|10
|0
|Destiny USA
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|8
|7
|-1
|Destiny USA
|University Hill
|13
|10
|-3
Downtown Syracuse
|Origin
|Destination
|Current
|Grid
|Change
|Downtown Syracuse
|Baldwinsville
|21
|22
|+1
|Downtown Syracuse
|Cicero
|15
|16
|+1
|Downtown Syracuse
|Destiny USA
|5
|6
|+1
|Downtown Syracuse
|Fairmount
|14
|15
|+1
|Downtown Syracuse
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|18
|19
|+1
|Downtown Syracuse
|LaFayette
|17
|17
|0
|Downtown Syracuse
|Liverpool
|9
|10
|+1
|Downtown Syracuse
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|3
|3
|0
|Downtown Syracuse
|University Hill
|8
|6
|-2
Fairmount
|Origin
|Destination
|Current
|Grid
|Change
|Fairmount
|Baldwinsville
|18
|18
|0
|Fairmount
|Cicero
|23
|23
|0
|Fairmount
|Destiny USA
|13
|13
|0
|Fairmount
|Downtown Syracuse
|12
|13
|+1
|Fairmount
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|23
|24
|+1
|Fairmount
|LaFayette
|23
|27
|+4
|Fairmount
|Liverpool
|17
|17
|0
|Fairmount
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|13
|13
|0
|Fairmount
|University Hill
|16
|13
|-3
Fayetteville/Manlius
|Origin
|Destination
|Current
|Grid
|Change
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|Baldwinsville
|31
|29
|-2
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|Cicero
|20
|18
|-2
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|Destiny USA
|16
|14
|-2
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|Downtown Syracuse
|16
|16
|0
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|Fairmount
|24
|22
|-2
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|LaFayette
|19
|19
|0
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|Liverpool
|20
|18
|-2
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|16
|14
|-2
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|University Hill
|18
|15
|-3
LaFayette
|Origin
|Destination
|Current
|Grid
|Change
|LaFayette
|Baldwinsville
|31
|35
|+4
|LaFayette
|Cicero
|25
|27
|+2
|LaFayette
|Destiny USA
|15
|20
|+5
|LaFayette
|Downtown Syracuse
|16
|17
|+1
|LaFayette
|Fairmount
|24
|28
|+4
|LaFayette
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|22
|19
|-3
|LaFayette
|Liverpool
|19
|24
|+5
|LaFayette
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|18
|18
|0
|LaFayette
|University Hill
|16
|14
|-2
Liverpool
|Origin
|Destination
|Current
|Grid
|Change
|Liverpool
|Baldwinsville
|15
|15
|0
|Liverpool
|Cicero
|15
|15
|0
|Liverpool
|Destiny USA
|6
|7
|+1
|Liverpool
|Downtown Syracuse
|9
|8
|-1
|Liverpool
|Fairmount
|18
|18
|0
|Liverpool
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|20
|20
|0
|Liverpool
|LaFayette
|20
|23
|+3
|Liverpool
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|8
|7
|-1
|Liverpool
|University Hill
|13
|10
|-3
St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse
|Origin
|Destination
|Current
|Grid
|Change
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|Baldwinsville
|21
|22
|+1
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|Cicero
|13
|14
|+1
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|Destiny USA
|3
|3
|0
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|Downtown Syracuse
|3
|3
|0
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|Fairmount
|14
|15
|+1
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|17
|18
|+1
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|LaFayette
|18
|20
|+2
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|Liverpool
|7
|8
|+1
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|University Hill
|8
|7
|-1
University Hill, Syracuse
|Origin
|Destination
|Current
|Grid
|Change
|University Hill
|Baldwinsville
|24
|22
|-2
|University Hill
|Cicero
|18
|17
|-1
|University Hill
|Destiny USA
|9
|7
|-2
|University Hill
|Downtown Syracuse
|6
|7
|+1
|University Hill
|Fairmount
|17
|15
|-2
|University Hill
|Fayetteville/Manlius
|18
|16
|-2
|University Hill
|LaFayette
|18
|14
|-4
|University Hill
|Liverpool
|13
|11
|-2
|University Hill
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|7
|7
|0
Friday’s release of the 2021 DEIS triggers a formal 60-day public comment period, which closes on Tuesday, September 14 at 5 p.m.
Comments can be submitted via the electronic comment form or by emailing i81opportunities@dot.ny.gov. then go on the record as part of the final decision document.
Voicemails can be called into the project hotline: 1-855-I81-TALK (1-855-481-8255).