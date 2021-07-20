I-81 grid projected to lengthen drive times from LaFayette, mostly shorten trips from Fayetteville

Future of 81
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As part of the nearly 15,000 page report from the State Department of Transportation’s plan to replace the I-81 viaduct with a grid of city streets, engineers included simulations showing how the project will impact travel time in Central New York.

Starting on page 1-145 of Chapter 5, population locations are listed along with travel times to popular destinations, using both morning and evening rush-hours, comparing travel times on the current viaduct with simulated times on what will become the community grid.

An analysis of the data shows the most addition of time will be added to people driving from LaFayette north to Destiny USA and the Village of Liverpool. They total five minutes. All other popular routes result in fewer minutes added or time saved.

The community to benefit most in terms of time travel in the Fayetteville/Manlius area. People will spend the same amount of time in the car or save time with the community grid.

When it comes to travel to local hospitals, most areas will save time trying to get to Upstate and Crouse on University Hill. Most towns will experience a minute or two longer trip to St. Joseph’s Hospital on Syracuse’s north side.

Baldwinsville

OriginDestinationCurrentGridChange
BaldwinsvilleCicero23230
BaldwinsvilleDestiny USA2021+1
BaldwinsvilleDowntown Syracuse2021+1
BaldwinsvilleFairmount18180
BaldwinsvilleFayetteville/Manlius3132+1
BaldwinsvilleLaFayette3135+4
BaldwinsvilleLiverpool15150
BaldwinsvilleSt. Joseph’s Hospital21210
BaldwinsvilleUniversity Hill2521-4
2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Cicero

OriginDestinationCurrentGridChange
CiceroBaldwinsville23230
CiceroDestiny USA11110
CiceroDowntown Syracuse1413-1
CiceroFairmount23230
CiceroFayetteville/Manlius20200
CiceroLaFayette2527+2
CiceroLiverpool14140
CiceroSt. Joseph’s Hospital12120
CiceroUniversity Hill1815-3
2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Destiny USA

OriginDestinationCurrentGridChange
Destiny USABaldwinsville25250
Destiny USACicero13130
Destiny USADowntown Syracuse990
Destiny USAFairmount15150
Destiny USAFayetteville/Manlius20200
Destiny USALaFayette2024+4
Destiny USALiverpool10100
Destiny USASt. Joseph’s Hospital87-1
Destiny USAUniversity Hill1310-3
2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Downtown Syracuse

OriginDestinationCurrentGridChange
Downtown SyracuseBaldwinsville2122+1
Downtown SyracuseCicero1516+1
Downtown SyracuseDestiny USA56+1
Downtown SyracuseFairmount1415+1
Downtown SyracuseFayetteville/Manlius1819+1
Downtown SyracuseLaFayette17170
Downtown SyracuseLiverpool910+1
Downtown SyracuseSt. Joseph’s Hospital330
Downtown SyracuseUniversity Hill86-2
2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Fairmount

OriginDestinationCurrentGridChange
FairmountBaldwinsville18180
FairmountCicero23230
FairmountDestiny USA13130
FairmountDowntown Syracuse1213+1
FairmountFayetteville/Manlius2324+1
FairmountLaFayette2327+4
FairmountLiverpool17170
FairmountSt. Joseph’s Hospital13130
FairmountUniversity Hill1613-3
2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Fayetteville/Manlius

OriginDestinationCurrentGridChange
Fayetteville/ManliusBaldwinsville3129-2
Fayetteville/ManliusCicero2018-2
Fayetteville/ManliusDestiny USA1614-2
Fayetteville/ManliusDowntown Syracuse16160
Fayetteville/ManliusFairmount2422-2
Fayetteville/ManliusLaFayette19190
Fayetteville/ManliusLiverpool2018-2
Fayetteville/ManliusSt. Joseph’s Hospital1614-2
Fayetteville/ManliusUniversity Hill1815-3
2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

LaFayette

OriginDestinationCurrentGridChange
LaFayetteBaldwinsville3135+4
LaFayetteCicero2527+2
LaFayetteDestiny USA1520+5
LaFayetteDowntown Syracuse1617+1
LaFayetteFairmount2428+4
LaFayetteFayetteville/Manlius2219-3
LaFayetteLiverpool1924+5
LaFayetteSt. Joseph’s Hospital18180
LaFayetteUniversity Hill1614-2
2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Liverpool

OriginDestinationCurrentGridChange
LiverpoolBaldwinsville15150
LiverpoolCicero15150
LiverpoolDestiny USA67+1
LiverpoolDowntown Syracuse98-1
LiverpoolFairmount18180
LiverpoolFayetteville/Manlius20200
LiverpoolLaFayette2023+3
LiverpoolSt. Joseph’s Hospital87-1
LiverpoolUniversity Hill1310-3
2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse

OriginDestinationCurrentGridChange
St. Joseph’s HospitalBaldwinsville2122+1
St. Joseph’s HospitalCicero1314+1
St. Joseph’s HospitalDestiny USA330
St. Joseph’s HospitalDowntown Syracuse330
St. Joseph’s HospitalFairmount1415+1
St. Joseph’s HospitalFayetteville/Manlius1718+1
St. Joseph’s HospitalLaFayette1820+2
St. Joseph’s HospitalLiverpool78+1
St. Joseph’s HospitalUniversity Hill87-1
2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

University Hill, Syracuse

OriginDestinationCurrentGridChange
University HillBaldwinsville2422-2
University HillCicero1817-1
University HillDestiny USA97-2
University HillDowntown Syracuse67+1
University HillFairmount1715-2
University HillFayetteville/Manlius1816-2
University HillLaFayette1814-4
University HillLiverpool1311-2
University HillSt. Joseph’s Hospital770
2026 projected travel time during evening (PM) peak periods in minutes by NYSDOT.

Friday’s release of the 2021 DEIS triggers a formal 60-day public comment period, which closes on Tuesday, September 14 at 5 p.m.

Comments can be submitted via the electronic comment form or by emailing i81opportunities@dot.ny.gov. then go on the record as part of the final decision document.

Voicemails can be called into the project hotline: 1-855-I81-TALK (1-855-481-8255).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area