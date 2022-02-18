SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Department of Transportation credits community feedback with the decision to move the I-81’s replacement roundabout on Syracuse’s Southside from near Dr. King Elementary and MLK to Van Buren Street.

The changes were made to the design as part of the Final Environmental Impact Statement, which was recently submitted to the federal government for review.

The FEIS is expected to be made public on an unspecified date this coming spring.

The roundabout was first introduced in the Summer of 2021 in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

The concept quickly sparked concern among the community, which was vocally expressed at the DOT’s neighborhood meetings and in writing through the public comment process.

The FEIS also acknowledges a new budget for the entire project to replace the aging viaduct, up from $2 billion to $2.25 billion. The project’s director says the increased amount might not be spent, but it gives the DOT flexibility to adapt to changes and pay for unexpected increases in supply prices through the end of the pandemic.

The construction period was extended from five years to six years to give the DOT flexibility.

After the FEIS, more public comments will be solicited before engineers put the final design in what’s called the Record of Decision.

Despite the design still slowly evolving, the DOT makes it clear that the community grid is the preferred option, and all involved are working toward that outcome.