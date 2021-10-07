I-81 viaduct won’t come down for three years, but State DOT confirms start of some preliminary work underneath

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The I-81 viaduct won’t come down for another three years, but the State Department of Transportation confirms to NewsChannel 9 that some preliminary work has begun underneath.

A spokesperson says, “As part of the preparations for the Interstate 81 viaduct project, the New York State Department of Transportation has engaged a contractor (KCI Engineering of New York, P.C.) to identify the location of underground utilities. Such preparatory work is typically done before the start of any major project of this sort.”

Aside from the many construction projects by the city’s DPW, people driving through Downtown Syracuse might also see white tanker trucks with hoses running into utility holes.

NewsChannel 9 has spotted work on Water Street, Warren Street, Willow Street, and Erie Boulevard.