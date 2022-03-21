SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Holding a photo of a green-lit traffic light upside down, Tipperary Hill-style, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the project to remove the I-81 viaduct through Downtown Syracuse has an “imminent green light” from the federal government.

Schumer says his new information comes from a phone call Friday with the federal Department of Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, who personally toured the project last summer.

Schumer said: “the project’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) will officially be released within weeks and without question.”

“I made it clear to Secretary Buttigieg,” Schumer said, “that it is essential that the imminent EIS be full, comprehensive and address all the community’s concerns to ensure the success of this project, and I am glad to hear that this final step will be ready in a matter of weeks. Once this happens, the jobs can start flowing and so can the federal funds because we made key programs more robust in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, like Reconnecting Communities and the Highway Trust Fund, with Syracuse in mind.”

The document’s release will trigger a 30 day public comment period which will evolve the project into what’s called a “Record of Decision.”

“I explained to Secretary Buttigieg that we must fast-track this final phase, too,” Schumer added.

Schumer also reminded the community of his announcement last week that of his $4 million in funding for local projects, $300,000 will go to the Syracuse Build initiative to train Syracuse youth for I-81 construction jobs.

Construction on the $2.25 billion project, which will take six years to complete, is scheduled to begin in late 2022.