SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Supreme Court Justice who paused all work pertaining to the I-81 project has amended his ruling to allow the State DOT to continue planning for construction.

Justice Gerard Neri said the DOT “may undertake engineering, design, contract review, respond to questions, ensure that bonding and insurance requirements are met, but are prohibited from undertaking any on-the-ground changes for the Project until further order of the Court.”

The decision allows DOT engineers to sign contracts with construction companies and meet deadlines over the next few months as the larger case is heard by the court.

The group “Renew 81 For All,” which is advocating for a sky bridge to replace the I-81 viaduct, is accusing the State DOT of not following the proper procedure to get to its preferred alternative of a grid of city streets and rerouted interstate.