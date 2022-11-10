SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri has ordered the State Department of Transportation to stop all work on the I-81 reconstruction project, including construction and awarding contracts until further notice.

The temporary pause comes at the request of a group called “Renew 81 For All,” led by former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler, Onondaga County Legislator Charles Garland, union leader Ann Marie Taliercio and the Towns of DeWitt, Salina, and Tully, among others.

The State DOT planned to begin work by the end of the year on its preferred community grid plan, which would bring down the 1-mile stretch of the viaduct from near Syracuse University to the I-690 interchange.