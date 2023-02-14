SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a ruling released Tuesday afternoon, State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri will allow the State DOT to begin work related to the I-81 “Community Grid” project, but is requiring engineers to partake in further review before demolishing any existing structures.

Specifically, Judge Neri is asking for a “Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement” that reviews air quality projections in the I-481 corridor after I-81 traffic is rerouted, impact on water systems and updated traffic volume projections taking the Micron project into consideration.

The Judge allows the DOT to begin “Contracts Numbered 1 through 3.” According to a contracts timeline map from the DOT, construction work allowed focuses on the I-481/I-81 interchanges in the northern suburbs and south of Syracuse, the I-481 interchange, and the city’s Northside and Bear Street areas.

The Judge specifically limits the deconstruction of the I-81 viaduct through Syracuse without the further review.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the State DOT writes: “The New York State Department of Transportation is reviewing the court’s decision and determining next steps. In the meantime, we are moving forward with contracts as part of the I-81 viaduct project, per the court’s decision.”

A spokesperson for Syracuse City Hall writes: “The decision creates uncertainty and overrides a comprehensive and established state and federal regulatory process. The City is considering how it will proceed and will confer with the New York State Department of Transportation relative to this matter.”

The group that brought the project to court, Renew 81 For All, is celebrating the ruling. The group’s attorney writes: “We are pleased that Judge Neri has agreed with us that the State needs to go back to the drawing board and rethink this project in light of traffic, air quality and other defects. This time around, they should come to the conclusion that I-81 needs to exist in the City of Syracuse in order to minimize impacts to the environment and the community.”

Because the State Supreme Court is not New York’s highest level, the State DOT could appeal it to a superior judge.

Text of Justice Neri’s Ruling