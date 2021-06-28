‘Mayor Pete,’ as Transportation Secretary, will visit Syracuse to tour I-81 corridor

Future of 81

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pete Buttigieg

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at Union Station in Washington. Two months into his job, Buttigieg is forging a fresh path for his Cabinet role and in his life that could bridge gaps with Republicans when it comes to President Joe Biden’s agenda. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to visit Syracuse on Tuesday, along with New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, to tour the I-81 corridor.

Under Buttigieg’s oversight, the Federal Highway Administration has to approve the State Department of Transportation’s plan for how to replace the aging I-81 viaduct through Downtown Syracuse.

The State DOT has a plan before the federal government, in which it endorses a grid of ground-level streets to replace the I-81 viaduct and reroute high-speed through-traffic around Syracuse on I-481.

The updated design is expected to be released in the coming weeks, according to Congressman John Katko, which puts a public hearing on the schedule around August.

Some people, primarily living in the suburbs of Onondaga County, have opposed the grid, fearing lack of high-speed access through Syracuse cuts off their communities.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has indicated that construction on the project will begin in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area