Mayor Walsh to speak with Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about I-81 project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Politicians, senators, Congressman John Katko, and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh are all telling the new Federal Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the I-81 project and it seems to be working.

“As far as Secretary Buttigieg goes, I’m afraid he’s going be sick of hearing Syracuse before he’s even really gotten started,” joked Mayor Walsh. “But I wrote my letter to him. He’s since heard from both of our senators and most recently Congressman Katko, and the good news is I heard back from his office. I heard back from one of his aides and we have a meeting scheduled in the next week or two and we are certainly on his radar and I’m excited about the potential with 81.”

