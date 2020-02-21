New York Civil Liberties Union doesn’t want history repeating itself with possible I-81 reconstruction

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Examining a critical piece of Syracuse history, and taking neighbors back to the 1950s, the city reflected on the 15th Ward, decimated by the construction of Interstate 81, urban renewal, and redlining.

The 15th Ward was an ethnic neighborhood for African-Americans located directly east and south of downtown Syracuse during the time of the Civil Rights Movement.

On Thursday, the New York Civil Liberties Union hosted a Black History Month celebration, where the end of the 15th Ward was examined, and the threat of history repeating itself was discussed.

David Rufus, NYCLU I-81 Project Coordinator, said, “If in fact, 81 comes down, does it mean they all have to move? Does it mean they have to go away? Does it mean the community has to be ripped up again. So these are the questions we’re looking at proposing this evening, finding a way to survive 81.”

Rufus says there are plans for monthly discussions on how the re-construction of I-81 will impact neighborhoods and what can be done. 

Under the preferred grid option, I-81 would be torn down with thru traffic being re-routed onto Interstate-481, and the rest of the traffic would be put on a grid of city-level streets.

I-81 Resources: 

View the full New York State Department of Transportation DEIS report here. 

Click here for full renderings of the proposed community grid.

If you want to weigh in on the report, you can write comments to:

Mark Frechette, PE, Project Director

New York State Department of Transportation, Region 3

333 East Washington Street

Syracuse, NY 13202

You can email comments to I81Opportunities@dot.ny.gov.

