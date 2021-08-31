President of CenterState CEO says its time for the community to accept the community grid

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York is split on what to do about Interstate 81. The public has aired grievances with the community grid plan, and proposed different solutions.

In the last week, another “sky bridge” concept has been pushed by those against the community grid. The state department of transportation has recommended the grid, and stuck by it through this long process.

The president of Centerstate C.E.O. says he’s seen enough, and it’s time to accept the grid.

“I am worried that if we continue to bring back ideas that have been discarded, like a skybridge, our community is going to end up with a patched and repaired highway. A viaduct with the status quo instead of something that can be unique and different that can create jobs and drive investment in central New York,” Robert Simpson said.

One of the people asking for more time for public comment and review was Congressman John Katko.

Simpson and Katko spoke Tuesday morning after Centerstate made its stance clear.

The two sides have agreed to disagree about how the process is going. “I respect the congressman and I respect everyone on all sides of the debate. I would just respectfully say that tens of thousands of people have had their voice heard in this process,” Simpson said.

“The most important point I want to drive home is that there is a $2 billion investment that can be made in Syracuse right now and if we continue to delay and kick the can down the road we don’t think that is what is best for central New York.” Robert Simpson, president of Centerstate C.E.O.

There are informational meetings about 81 scheduled through September 13. See the full statement from CenterState below.