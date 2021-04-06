Senator Schumer comments on Interstate 81 project

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While the state doesn’t claim a final decision is made on how to replace Interstate 81, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer seems to think the general concept is a done deal.

Schumer said so when he was asked about it in Fulton on Tuesday. Schumer says the infrastructure bill, in which President Biden specifically mentions I-81, would only help pay for the small adjustments that would make the community grip option work for more people.

“The momentum is great. The community coming together is great. We hope to have this major infrastructure bill done in the summer and money could go. Application could start as early as the fall, and you can be sure on the top of my list and as majority leader, I think I have weight with the White House,” Schumer said.

Work continues by the state Department of Transportation to improve the design to negatively impact fewer communities.