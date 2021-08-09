State Department of Transportation announces 8 public meetings for I-81 viaduct project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning August 24, the Department of Transportation will host a series of eight neighborhood meetings to discuss the project at locations throughout the City of Syracuse and surrounding suburbs.

These smaller-scale meetings will take place in local schools and will have DOT staff on hand to explain the project and respond to questions. The meetings are in addition to the virtual and in-person public hearings planned for August 17 and 18.

Neighborhood meetings will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

August 24 at Lincoln Middle School, 1613 James Street, Syracuse, NY 13203

August 25 at Fowler High School, 227 Magnolia Street, Syracuse, NY 13204

August 26 at HW Smith School, 1130 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, NY 13224

August 31 at Grimshaw Elementary School, 5957 Route 20, Lafayette, NY 13084

September 1 at Chestnut Hill Middle School, 204 Saslon Park Drive, Liverpool, NY 13088

September 8 at Mott Road Elementary School, 7173 Mott Road, Fayetteville, NY 13066

September 9 at Dr. King Elementary School, 416 E. Raynor Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13202

September 13 at Cicero North Syracuse High School, 6002 Route 31, Cicero, NY 13039

The public can also submit comments on the state DOT’s online form or by emailing i81opportunities@dot.ny.gov.