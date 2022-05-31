SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State’s Department of Transportation has scheduled what it’s calling a “major announcement” Tuesday afternoon regarding the Interstate 81 project.

The event will include DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and I-81 Project Director Mark Frechette.

The announcement is expected to address the pending “Record of Decision,” the final step in the federally-mandated process concerning a proposed highway project. If released, it signals formal federal approval of the environmental impact statement.

The final environmental impact statement was released jointly by the State DOT and Federal Highway Administration in April, which contains the final theoretic blueprint for the I-81 renovation.

The plan calls for a 1.2-mile stretch of the elevated highway to be torn down, diverting highway traffic to I-481 and local traffic to an enhanced grid of city streets and an upgraded I-690.