SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday, August 14, asked New York State to return surplus I-81 land back to the City of Syracuse.

Common Councilors said when the aging interstate comes down, there will be about 15 to 20 acres of land — needed for the old structure, not needed for the new community grid — and they want it to go back to the city to develop.

They said the goal is to avoid what happened years ago with the 15th Ward.

With about 52-54% of the city tax-exempt, Councilor Pat Hogan said ideally, they’d like to see the land used for something like mixed retail housing.

NYSDOT had this to say: As noted in the Record of Decision for the I-81 Viaduct Project, the New York State Department of Transportation is committed to working with all community stakeholders to establish a possible framework for the non-transportation use of each potential surplus parcel that may become available when construction is complete.