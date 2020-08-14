Syracuse holds meeting on impact of jobs with I-81 project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse, along with Mayor Ben Walsh, hosted a virtual “big table” meeting on the future impact the Interstate 81 project would have on jobs for those living in the city. The meeting included a panel of representatives from all levels of government, along with business and community leaders, to talk about local hiring, spending, and other topics.

“And whatever project that ultimately happens, we need to drop our swords, we need to unite, we need to join hands, we need to make this the best damn project that’s ever happened in Central New York<” Rep. John Katko said. “It will certainly will be the most expensive, so let’s get it done right, and let’s start now to think about looking down the road to uniting and making this a great project for Central New York that we can all be proud of.”

The meeting went on about two-and-a-half hours.