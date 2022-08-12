SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse and its urban planning and design consultant will host a “Neighborhood Design Studio” public engagement event to hear from Central New York residents on the future of the I-81 neighborhoods.

The city says that residents are invited to share their ideas directly with their consultant, Dover, Kohl & Partners (DKP) as they hold open design studio sessions from August 23 to August 26 at STEM at Dr. King Elementary School.

On Saturday, August 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the group will host a community open house — complete with free food and music — to unveil their “big idea” concepts.

“The Interstate 81 project is about more than transportation. It is an opportunity to create healthier and more livable city neighborhoods,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “The Neighborhood Design Studio is a first of its kind opportunity for public engagement on the Interstate 81 project. Residents will have the chance to work side-by-side with design professionals who are focused on how we can use this once in a generation opportunity to make stronger and more cohesive city neighborhoods.”

DKP will tour city neighborhoods impacted by I-81 on Monday, August 22 and canvass neighborhoods for input with 18 planners, designers, and experts.

The open design studio sessions will run from 1 to 6 p.m. on August 23 and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 24-26.