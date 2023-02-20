SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Monday, February 20, that the City of Syracuse’s “Reconnecting a Post I-81 Viaduct” application has been awarded $500,000.

This money will go to studying how to better connect the city’s south side neighborhood — which has been historically disconnected — in a post-Interstate 81 world.

The study that this money is funding will determine how to maximize connectivity which could mean new transportation options like additional Centro routes, more health care options, and even changes to schools and education accessibility.

“Syracuse will be among the first in the nation to tap the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Law’s historic Reconnecting Communities program to accelerate the plan to reconnect Syracuse’s neighborhoods torn apart by the I-81 Viaduct. This $500,000 investment will help local leaders study how to best to revitalize downtown Syracuse to reconnect the community that the current I-81 Viaduct divides. This funding allows the opportunity to right these wrongs and study how best to reconnect this community to new opportunities such as safe and protected pedestrian, bicycle, public transportation and bus rapid transit pathways. Our infrastructure should connect, not divide our communities, and that is why I fought so hard to create and fund the Reconnecting Communities program and called for Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to secure this federal funding to reunite Syracuse’s 15th Ward and the downtown communities that were divided by the I-81 Viaduct.” Senator Chuck Schumer.

This money will help solidify plans to redevelop the former 15th Ward and address the legacy of division and segregation tied to the I-81 viaduct by ensuring that it comes down, making way for a street-level community grid.

This ward was home to around 90 percent of Syracuse’s black population and the construction of the I-81 Viaduct displaced more than 1,300 families. Since the 60s, the City of Syracuse has been divided, limiting transportation, healthcare, career and recreation opportunities as well as contributing to the decline of neighborhoods in I-81’s shadow.

The entire project of the community grid alternative to the I-81 Viaduct is set to cost $2.25 billion and be completed by 2028. Both Schumer and Gillibrand have been supportive of Community Grid Plan.

I-81 is one of the most traveled highways in the Central New York region, carrying 100,000 vehicles per day. However, many portions of I-81 are now useful and do not meet current standards and have high accident rates.

The money for this study comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act’s Reconnecting Communities program.

In the study, the city will evaluate the most effective methods to create safe and protected transportation routes for residents of the south side neighborhood. This includes considering routes for pedestrians, bicyclists, and users of public transportation, including potential new Bus Rapid Transit pathways servicing multiple east-west routes across Syracuse’s south side.

“Our Reconnecting Communities project represents the best thinking of the City and our community partners on how to improve access to jobs, healthcare, education and recreation for people on the southside. Working with residents, we will develop creative ideas to overcome the east-west barriers that Interstate 81 and the elevated railroad tracks across downtown have created for decades. The work will align with the Community Grid final design and the City’s actions to become a Vision Zero traffic safety city. I thank President Biden, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu, Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand who all have paid personal attention to the opportunity we have in Syracuse to reconnect communities and use infrastructure to create opportunity for people.” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

The City of Syracuse has also partnered with the Syracuse Housing Authority, the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority, the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council, Blueprint 15, and the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry to include more broad community collaboration and engagement. In addition, the project is supported by more than a dozen neighborhood leaders and organizations.