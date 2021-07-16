The timeline for the I-81 viaduct project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although this has been discussed and studied for years, the clock restarts today.

The release of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement Friday begins the public comment period which will last for 60 days.

There will be two public hearings. A virtual public hearing on August 17, or an in-person public hearing on August 18.

The comments will be reviewed when the 60 days is up. Marie Therese Dominguez, the NYS Department of Transportation Commissioner said the DOT will work with its federal partners for a final environmental impact statement by early 2022.

The plan is to break ground next year.

“The first phase of construction will look at really addressing the 481 portion of the project, and then we’ll look at the second phase, which will be interior to the city of Syracuse,” said Dominguez.

Mark Frechette, the I-81 Viaduct Project Director said there is substantial work to be done on the 481 corridor which would convert it from Interstate 481 to Interstate 81.