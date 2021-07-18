What commuters can expect first if the I-81 community grid alternative is approved

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–The community grid alternative may look promising to some but confusing to others. The five-year construction timeline for the $1.9 billion project is split into two phases.

If the plan is approved, construction will break ground next year, but the viaduct won’t be coming down right away.

“The phase one of the construction really is about setting the stage for the removal of the viaduct, I-81 viaduct through the heart of the city, and so we have substantial work to be done along the 481 corridor, converting that from Interstate 481 to Interstate 81,” I-81 Project Director, Mark Frechette said.

Phase one of the project would last two years and include reconstruction of the Crouse/Irving Ave 690 interchange and create a new roundabout in front of Dr. King Elementary School.

“We think that this will be a traffic calming measure to be able to slow traffic down from heading 65-70 miles an hour. Now they’ve arrived at Syracuse now they’re on their grid section and they’ll be able to maneuver through that,” Frechette said.

Graph showing a more detailed timeline of construction for the Community Grid Alternative; NYS DOT

Through the community grid proposal, the I-81 viaduct is scheduled to be removed at the end of phase 1 and commuters would be rerouted to Almond Street.

Phase two of the project has a heavy focus on reconstructing I-690 and travelers can expect many detours along the way.

The New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner, Marie Therese Dominguez, Esq. believes this project is the right path toward a better future.

“We have a generational opportunity here and it’s really a once in a generation opportunity to reconnect the community here in Central New York,” she said.

The public comment period is running now until September 14. To read the full report or voice your comments on the project click here. Three public hearings will also be held, two virtual sessions are scheduled for August 17 and one in-person session is scheduled for August 18 at the On Center.