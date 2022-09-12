(WSYR-TV)- Gas has finally fallen below the $4 mark for many, helping to alleviate some financial strain on drivers across the nation.

The national average for gasoline is $3.72, down $0.07 from September 5. New York’s average is now $3.89, down $0.12 since September 5.

On September 5, 2021, the New York State average was $3.28.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.97, down $0.12 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

Batavia – $4.05 (down 10 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.97 (down 12 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.81 (down 15 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.04 (down 10 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.03 (down 11 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.05 (down 17 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.97 (down 12 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.07 (down 15 cents from last week

According to AAA. if gasoline demand begins to subside, as it typically does post-Labor Day, pump prices will continue to decrease.