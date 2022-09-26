FILE: A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

(WSYR-TV)- After a steady decrease in gas prices over the past few months, it appears gas prices may be on the rise again.

The national average for gasoline is now $3.73, up $0.05 from September 19.

However, prices in NY keep dropping

New York’s average is now $3.68, down $0.10 since September 19.

On September 26, 2021, the New York State average was $3.28.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.74, down $0.12 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

Batavia – $3.85 (down 7 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.79 (down 10 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.60 (down 9 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.80 (down 13 cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.81 (down 10 cents from last week)

Rome – $3.84 (down 8 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.74 (down 12 cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.84 (down 8 cents from last week)

According to AAA the national average has reversed over the course of last week as fluctuating oil prices and tight supply are causing the rise in pump prices.

Currently, New York is not seeing any significant increase due to these issues.