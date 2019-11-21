NotAgainSU calls for SU chancellor resignation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A group of SU students, faculty and staff have called for several high level resignations, including Chancellor Kent Syverud.

In an email sent to NewsChannel 9, the group also calls for the resignation of Chief Bobby Maldonado, head of Syracuse University’s Department of Public safety, M. Dolan Evanovich, the Senior Vice President for Enrollment and the Student Experience and John Sardino, Associate Chief, Law Enforcement and Community Policing Division.

The calls come as a forum on student concerns held at Hendricks Chapel Wednesday evening got off to a late start as student organizers asked local media, including NewsChannel 9, to leave. The forum eventually started with local media still in attendance.