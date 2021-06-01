GoFundMe launched for North Country motorcyclist in critical condition

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following a serious motorcycle crash that took place over Memorial Day weekend, a GoFundMe has been created for the man left in critical condition.

Joseph, “Joe,” Barlow was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital on May 30, where he remains in critical condition.

According to Police reports, Barlow was operating a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle on County Route 22 in Antwerp and traveling at an “unsafe” speed. Barlow exited the roadway and struck a post and fence, which caused him to be ejected from the bike.

In response to the incident, community members and friends of Barlow launched an online fundraiser through GoFundMe to support medical expenses.

Fundraiser Organizer Hunter Yerdon stated:

As many of you know Joe was involved in a serious motorcycle accident and was flown to Syracuse. While initial reports are positive, Joe still has a long road of recovery ahead of him. If you know Joe, you would know that he is willing to help anyone who needs it, so let’s give a helping hand when he needs it most! Any amount will be greatly appreciated!

The fundraiser currently has a goal of $10,000. In less than a day, the GoFundMe was more than halfway to goal, bringing in $6,320 in donations from 69 donors.