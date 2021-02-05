Gov. Cuomo holds briefing with NJ’s Gov. Murphy News by: Johan Sheridan Posted: Feb 5, 2021 / 10:24 AM EST / Updated: Feb 5, 2021 / 10:30 AM EST New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Cuomo and Democratic Rep. Scott Murphy, left, talk with reporters during a campaign event in Ballston Lake, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a briefing with Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey. The briefing will be streamed above at 11:30 a.m. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, second from left, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, second from right, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, far right, co-host a regional summit on public health issues around cannabis and vaping, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
