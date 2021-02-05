Gov. Cuomo holds briefing with NJ’s Gov. Murphy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Cuomo and Democratic Rep. Scott Murphy, left, talk with reporters during a campaign event in Ballston Lake, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a briefing with Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey. The briefing will be streamed above at 11:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, second from left, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, second from right, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, far right, co-host a regional summit on public health issues around cannabis and vaping, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected