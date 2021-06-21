Gov. Cuomo provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“From the highest positivity rate on the globe, to one of the lowest positivity rates in the nation, New Yorkers have worked tirelessly to keep their communities safe and show up for each other throughout the pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “With reopening underway, New Yorkers should be proud of themselves and start living life again, enjoying all that our beautiful state has to offer. If you haven’t already, get your vaccine so you can live life uninhibited and go forward to make priceless memories with your loved ones.”



Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 58,372

· Total Positive – 251

· Percent Positive – 0.43%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.37%

· Patient Hospitalization – 485 (-6)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 45

· Patients in ICU – 114 (-4)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 62 (-10)

· Total Discharges – 184,264 (+52)

· Deaths – 10

· Total Deaths – 42,928

· Total vaccine doses administered – 20,605,726

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 31,101

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 506,571

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 61.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 50.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 52.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, June 18, 2021 Saturday, June 19, 2021 Sunday, June 20, 2021 Capital Region 0.44% 0.44% 0.42% Central New York 0.51% 0.47% 0.40% Finger Lakes 0.59% 0.54% 0.46% Long Island 0.42% 0.41% 0.41% Mid-Hudson 0.35% 0.33% 0.33% Mohawk Valley 0.42% 0.40% 0.37% New York City 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% North Country 0.66% 0.67% 0.58% Southern Tier 0.42% 0.41% 0.42% Western New York 0.28% 0.27% 0.27% Statewide 0.39% 0.38% 0.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, June 18, 2021 Saturday, June 19, 2021 Sunday, June 20, 2021 Bronx 0.43% 0.44% 0.40% Kings 0.30% 0.32% 0.32% New York 0.31% 0.30% 0.29% Queens 0.38% 0.36% 0.37% Richmond 0.52% 0.56% 0.60%

Monday, 251 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,094,663. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,718 2 Allegany 3,559 0 Broome 18,637 1 Cattaraugus 5,723 0 Cayuga 6,338 0 Chautauqua 8,959 1 Chemung 7,776 2 Chenango 3,504 0 Clinton 4,839 0 Columbia 4,068 0 Cortland 3,929 0 Delaware 2,386 1 Dutchess 29,488 3 Erie 89,614 7 Essex 1,593 0 Franklin 2,563 0 Fulton 4,424 1 Genesee 5,438 1 Greene 3,405 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,196 2 Jefferson 6,156 1 Lewis 2,811 0 Livingston 4,524 0 Madison 4,565 0 Monroe 69,069 6 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,787 19 Niagara 20,048 1 NYC 938,436 142 Oneida 22,641 2 Onondaga 38,980 4 Ontario 7,408 0 Orange 48,354 9 Orleans 3,121 0 Oswego 7,627 0 Otsego 3,464 0 Putnam 10,622 0 Rensselaer 11,239 1 Rockland 46,969 0 Saratoga 15,393 2 Schenectady 13,209 1 Schoharie 1,694 1 Schuyler 1,080 0 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,649 0 Steuben 6,960 0 Suffolk 201,219 26 Sullivan 6,683 2 Tioga 3,836 2 Tompkins 4,351 1 Ulster 13,916 0 Warren 3,667 2 Washington 3,164 1 Wayne 5,786 1 Westchester 129,737 6 Wyoming 3,584 0 Yates 1,179 0

Monday, ten New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,928. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Kings 4 Manhattan 1 Nassau 1 Putnam 1 Queens 1 Suffolk 1 Wayne 1

Monday, 12,168 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,640 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: