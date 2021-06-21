Gov. Cuomo provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“From the highest positivity rate on the globe, to one of the lowest positivity rates in the nation, New Yorkers have worked tirelessly to keep their communities safe and show up for each other throughout the pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “With reopening underway, New Yorkers should be proud of themselves and start living life again, enjoying all that our beautiful state has to offer. If you haven’t already, get your vaccine so you can live life uninhibited and go forward to make priceless memories with your loved ones.”
 
Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

·         Test Results Reported – 58,372
·         Total Positive – 251
·         Percent Positive – 0.43%
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.37%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 485 (-6)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 45
·         Patients in ICU – 114 (-4)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 62 (-10)
·         Total Discharges – 184,264 (+52)
·         Deaths – 10
·         Total Deaths – 42,928
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 20,605,726
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 31,101
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 506,571
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.4%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 61.9%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.0%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.2%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.7%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 50.9%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.9%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 52.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, June 18, 2021Saturday, June 19, 2021Sunday, June 20, 2021
Capital Region0.44%0.44%0.42%
Central New York0.51%0.47%0.40%
Finger Lakes0.59%0.54%0.46%
Long Island0.42%0.41%0.41%
Mid-Hudson0.35%0.33%0.33%
Mohawk Valley0.42%0.40%0.37%
New York City0.36%0.36%0.36%
North Country0.66%0.67%0.58%
Southern Tier0.42%0.41%0.42%
Western New York0.28%0.27%0.27%
Statewide0.39%0.38%0.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, June 18, 2021Saturday, June 19, 2021Sunday, June 20, 2021
Bronx0.43%0.44%0.40%
Kings0.30%0.32%0.32%
New York0.31%0.30%0.29%
Queens0.38%0.36%0.37%
Richmond0.52%0.56%0.60%

Monday, 251 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,094,663. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7182
Allegany3,5590
Broome18,6371
Cattaraugus5,7230
Cayuga6,3380
Chautauqua8,9591
Chemung7,7762
Chenango3,5040
Clinton4,8390
Columbia4,0680
Cortland3,9290
Delaware2,3861
Dutchess29,4883
Erie89,6147
Essex1,5930
Franklin2,5630
Fulton4,4241
Genesee5,4381
Greene3,4050
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1962
Jefferson6,1561
Lewis2,8110
Livingston4,5240
Madison4,5650
Monroe69,0696
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,78719
Niagara20,0481
NYC938,436142
Oneida22,6412
Onondaga38,9804
Ontario7,4080
Orange48,3549
Orleans3,1210
Oswego7,6270
Otsego3,4640
Putnam10,6220
Rensselaer11,2391
Rockland46,9690
Saratoga15,3932
Schenectady13,2091
Schoharie1,6941
Schuyler1,0800
Seneca2,0110
St. Lawrence6,6490
Steuben6,9600
Suffolk201,21926
Sullivan6,6832
Tioga3,8362
Tompkins4,3511
Ulster13,9160
Warren3,6672
Washington3,1641
Wayne5,7861
Westchester129,7376
Wyoming3,5840
Yates1,1790

Monday, ten New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,928. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Kings4
Manhattan1
Nassau1
Putnam1
Queens1
Suffolk1
Wayne1

Monday, 12,168 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,640 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region659,900400605,515825
Central New York523,205329481,781671
Finger Lakes669,546491618,5211,026
Long Island1,487,0491,6681,329,3223,536
Mid-Hudson1,204,4101,0981,074,6332,247
Mohawk Valley258,097161237,622412
New York City5,220,2517,3524,614,59610,963
North Country235,566113218,695339
Southern Tier342,513227315,639431
Western New York723,996329649,7871,190
Statewide11,324,53312,16810,146,11121,640

