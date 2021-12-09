Gov. Hochul responds to SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras stepping down

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras is stepping down from his post, effective January 14th. Malatras has been facing growing calls to resign over the release of text messages from the report showing he mocked one of the women who later accused the former governor of sexual harassment.

Malatras’ resignation letter was sent out Thursday morning. In it, he cited several accomplishments during his time as SUNY Chancellor, including the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting diversity. However, he says the recent events surrounding him over the past week have become a distraction that would interfere with his continued leadership. Malatras came under fire after private text messages were made public. Those messages were sent out about Lindsay Boylan, a former colleague and the first woman to publicly accuse former Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul was asked during her COVID-19 briefing if it was the right move for Malatras to resign.

“I did have a conversation with Merryl Tisch last night. It was an important conversation to have, and it was focused on the future of the SUNY system and how we can ensure that we have the focus that we need, the undistracted attention on making this the world-class university system that it should be,” says Governor Hochul.

Hochul says that was the context of her conversation, and she won’t say more about it. Except that it was a crucial conversation.