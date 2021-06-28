Governor provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Our state has come a long way in beating back this virus, but our work continues because we need to get every New Yorker vaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “Every shot in the arm brings us closer to defeating this beast once and for all, which is why we are continuing to work with our local partners across the state to make sure the vaccine is accessible in every community. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly because it’s the best way to protect yourself and everyone else you care about.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 55,334
  • Total Positive – 290
  • Percent Positive – 0.52%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 346 (+16)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 55
  • Patients in ICU – 89 (4)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 42 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 184,745 (52)
  • Deaths – 3
  • Total Deaths – 42,964
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 21,046,333
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 24,746
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 440,607
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 63.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 52.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 53.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, June 25, 2021Saturday, June 26, 2021Sunday, June 27, 2021
Capital Region0.36%0.31%0.30%
Central New York0.41%0.49%0.51%
Finger Lakes0.40%0.39%0.45%
Long Island0.36%0.36%0.37%
Mid-Hudson0.33%0.34%0.34%
Mohawk Valley0.33%0.36%0.37%
New York City0.36%0.39%0.40%
North Country0.63%0.66%0.77%
Southern Tier0.44%0.44%0.42%
Western New York0.21%0.26%0.27%
Statewide0.36%0.38%0.39%


Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, June 25, 2021Saturday, June 26, 2021Sunday, June 27, 2021
Bronx0.33%0.33%0.33%
Kings0.36%0.38%0.38%
New York0.29%0.31%0.32%
Queens0.35%0.39%0.41%
Richmond0.74%0.79%0.80%

 
Sunday, 290 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,096,940. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7334
Allegany3,5620
Broome18,6522
Cattaraugus5,7230
Cayuga6,3451
Chautauqua8,9610
Chemung7,7800
Chenango3,5121
Clinton4,8460
Columbia4,0730
Cortland3,9341
Delaware2,3931
Dutchess29,5073
Erie89,6609
Essex1,5950
Franklin2,5641
Fulton4,4271
Genesee5,4411
Greene3,4060
Hamilton3161
Herkimer5,2050
Jefferson6,1693
Lewis2,8221
Livingston4,5323
Madison4,5700
Monroe69,14616
Montgomery4,2561
Nassau183,94822
Niagara20,0571
NYC939,702156
Oneida22,6552
Onondaga39,0244
Ontario7,4100
Orange48,4057
Orleans3,1230
Oswego7,6390
Otsego3,4670
Putnam10,6282
Rensselaer11,2470
Rockland47,0143
Saratoga15,4041
Schenectady13,2170
Schoharie1,6992
Schuyler1,0820
Seneca2,0110
St. Lawrence6,6642
Steuben6,9680
Suffolk201,39830
Sullivan6,6910
Tioga3,8411
Tompkins4,3580
Ulster13,9260
Warren3,6722
Washington3,1660
Wayne5,7940
Westchester129,8355
Wyoming3,5850
Yates1,1800

 
Sunday, three New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,961. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Chenango1
New York1
Schoharie1

Sunday, 11,623 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,603 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series    
RegionCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region665,353376617,757627  
Central New York527,420287491,475475  
Finger Lakes675,654471634,627765  
Long Island1,508,9051,9211,369,1772,233  
Mid-Hudson1,219,5179921,101,4821,531  
Mohawk Valley260,370165242,701195  
New York City5,304,6536,6904,784,1317,685  
North Country238,118103223,190193  
Southern Tier345,631173322,179275  
Western New York731,096445668,937624  
Statewide11,476,71711,62310,455,65614,603  

