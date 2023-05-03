SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The woman accused of taking a tip container from an Armory Square pizza shop and was forcefully arrested outside, has been indicted by an Onondaga County Grand Jury.

The jury’s decision means its members feel there’s enough evidence to support the charges.

Chatman is formally charged with one count each of petit larceny, harassment, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

The larceny charge is a result of surveillance video showing her ripping a tip jar off the counter of Nick’s Tomato Pie on Walton Street and running toward the exit with it.

Chatman did not make it out with the container, dropping it before exiting, as seen in the video evidence.

Prosecutors explain a larceny charge isn’t contingent on a successful theft. Even though Chatman didn’t ultimately get away with the tip jar, the act of taking it with apparent intent to steal results in an indictment of petit larceny.

After being questioned by police for several minutes outside the store, Chatman is seen spitting on the face of Officer Leonard Brown. Officer Brown is then seen grabbing Chatman by the neck in an attempt to arrest her, resulting in her head being banged into a window.

Chatman formally threatened to sue the City of Syracuse for $21 million. A court document stated: “Immediately, SPD Brown berated Ms. Chatman with a hostile and violent diatribe directed at her sexuality.”

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Mayor Ben Walsh said that nothing he saw shows evidence of the Chatman’s accusations.