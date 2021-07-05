Green Lakes Beach packed on Fourth of July weekend as families pour in

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On the long Fourth of July weekend, Green Lakes Beach was packed, especially on July 5.

This was the first Fourth of July weekend families and friends could spend together in groups since 2019. The beaches were bare in 2020 because of the pandemic, but families were excited to get to normal this year.

“We came up for a family vacation obviously with my family and our neighbors. We haven’t been out since the pandemic so we decided to head up here and just get a little R and R and get some sunshine and let the kids go swimming in the nice green lake,” said Dan Swint from Albany.

Laura Paletta grew up in the Syracuse area, but moved to Wisconsin. She and her mom were out walking the dog at Green Lakes on Monday. “It’s really nice, it’s been a long time since we didn’t travel with covid, and it feels good to be back and not much has changed which is always nice too,” said Paletta.

Nine year old Sophia Ewanow from Rochester, visited Green Lakes with her family. “Our cousins are in from California and we thought it would be very fun to come since we’ve been a couple of times and we had a ton of fun,” said Ewanow.

The beach is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For details about the park, visit their web page.