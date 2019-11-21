Group of SU students leave forum, march to Chancellor’s residence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A group of Syracuse University students walked out of a community forum at Hendricks Chapel and marched to Chancellor Kent Syverud’s residence.

The students and the Chancellor were at the forum to address 12 cases of racism on campus in the last 13 days.

The students stayed outside the Chancellor’s home for about 30 minutes, many of them chanting… “sign or resign.” That’s in reference to a list of demands given to Chancellor Syverud by the #NotAgainSU movement.