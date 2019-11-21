Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Group of SU students leave forum, march to Chancellor’s residence

News
Posted: / Updated:

Students protest in front of SU Chancellor Kent Syverud’s residence (Courtesy: CitrusTV News)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A group of Syracuse University students walked out of a community forum at Hendricks Chapel and marched to Chancellor Kent Syverud’s residence.

The students and the Chancellor were at the forum to address 12 cases of racism on campus in the last 13 days.

The students stayed outside the Chancellor’s home for about 30 minutes, many of them chanting… “sign or resign.”   That’s in reference to a list of demands given to Chancellor Syverud by the #NotAgainSU movement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected