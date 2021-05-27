Hancock International Airport is in need of TSA screeners

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for work? Well, the Transportation Security Administration is looking to hire TSA officers at three of New York State’s airports, including Syracuse Hancock International.

They will give you a $500 bonus for starting before September 30th and another $500 after one year of service.

“Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. Our officers will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York.

TSA officers screen thousands of travelers each day to ensure everyone remains safe. With summer travels expected to increase, so does the need for screeners.

Most of the openings are for part-time employees.

Workers in Syracuse will get a starting pay of $16.48 per hour and part-time employees will have opportunities to for pay raises after six months.