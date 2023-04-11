ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 71-year-old convicted rapist and former Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein, is now serving his prison sentence at a facility near Rome, New York, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS).

Weinstein was recently assigned to the Mohawk Correctional Facility.

In December of 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the rape of two women. Those years were added on top of the pre-existing 23-year sentence he is to serve in New York, after being convicted by a jury for first-degree criminal sexual act and third degree rape.

For the last two years, Weinstein’s been in custody in California, where he faced another trial and was convicted of similar charges. Upon returning to New York custody for his initial sentence, he was assigned to the facility in Oneida County.

The DOCCS released a statement on Weinstein’s assignment in Oneida County:

Mr. Harvey Weinstein has been returned to DOCCS custody following his court trip to California. Prior to Mr. Weinstein being transferred back to New York, the Department reviewed his treatment and program needs. He has been assigned to the Mohawk Correctional Facility as he resumes serving his court given sentence. New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Mohawk Correctional Facility is a medium security level facility for males, according to its website.