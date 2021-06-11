Have a modified or loud muffler? NYS is cracking down

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Soon modified mufflers in New York State could get a serious crack down.

Legislation, sponsored by Assemblyman William Magnarelli, passed by the Assembly increases fines for owners and repair shows that install the modified mufflers. The bill also increases the fines for motorcycles that have excessively loud mufflers.

Penalties for modifying your muffler include a ticket up to $1000 and/or 30-days in jail. For motorcycles, the penalty could reach $500 and/or 30-days.

“Across New York, many communities and neighborhoods are being disturbed by motorists and motorcycle riders operating illegally loud vehicles, often late at night,” said Assemblyman William Magnarelli, Assembly Transportation Committee Chair. “This bill looks to crackdown on the problem by going after repair/installation shops that illegally modify car, truck and motorcycle exhaust systems. Hopefully increasing the fines will act as a deterrent.”

Finally, the bill allows the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles to suspend the inspection certificate and/or repair shop license of a shop that willfully violates this law.

The bill has been approved by the Senate; it awaits approval from the Governor.