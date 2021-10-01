Do you need a mammogram? The Upstate mobile van is on the move

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and those at Upstate University Hospital want to make sure you don’t skip your screening.

That’s why they’re starting the month strong by showcasing the Mammogram Van.

Routine screenings dropped when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Since the start of the pandemic, more women have slowly started scheduling their mammograms again.

Still, the Medical Director of Upstate’s Breast Program, Dr. Ranjna Sharma says the numbers are still not what they were pre-pandemic.

Dr. Sharma says the scan may not be the most comfortable thing, but it’s important and can be life-saving.

If you do have a cancer, we have the opportunity to potentially offer less aggressive treatments, potentially less invasive treatments. We can minimize toxicity and individualize care as well. Dr. Ranjna Sharma – Medical Director, Upstate Breast Program

The earlier breast cancer is detected, the better the prognosis is.

Screenings through Upstate’s Mammogram Van are free for women 40 years old and older with or without insurance.

You do have to make an appointment. To schedule a screening, you can call 315-464-2582 or make an appointment online.