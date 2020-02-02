FDA approves first drug to treat peanut allergies in children

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The FDA approved the first drug to treat peanut allergies in children.

The new medication called Palforzia can be used in children ages four to seventeen that are diagnosed with a peanut allergy.

Palforzia is not a cure, but it’s designed to minimize the severity of a child’s allergic reaction.

The new treatment essentially works by exposing children to controlled amounts of peanut protein over time.

The FDA still encourages parents to have an EpiPen on hand to be on the safe side.

