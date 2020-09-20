Get the flu shot at Wegmans from the comfort of your own car Sunday afternoon

(WSYR-TV) — It’s getting chilly outside, which means flu season, and some places are already offering vaccines. However, it might look a little different this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wegmans is one of the locations offering drive-thru clinics this weekend. On Sunday, you can head over to their store on Taft Road, and you can get your flu shot from the comfort of your car from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Walmart is also offering flu shots at several of their locations, but you have to make an appointment ahead of time.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the flu shot with most insurance plans.