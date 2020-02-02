Gov. Cuomo establishes coronavirus hotline; no confirmed cases in New York

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Although there haven’t been any confirmed cases in New York State, many people are still fearful of the novel coronavirus, and Governor Andrew Cuomo has set up a hotline to help.

If you have questions about the virus, New York Department of Health experts will answer your calls at 1-888-364-3065.

The department of health also established a website to help people better understand the novel coronavirus.

The TSA also implemented new rules that went into effect on Sunday in airports across the country. Airlines are now required to ask anyone travelling to the U.S. if they’ve been to mainland China in the last two weeks. U.S. citizens who have been to China will be redirected to gateway airports like JFK, Chicago and LAX.

Chinese nationals have had their travel restricted.

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include:

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

So far, 12 people have been tested for the virus in New York State, 11 of the tests have come back negative, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still testing one of the samples. There have been nine confirmed cases of the virus across the United States.

Governor Cuomo held a press conference about the virus with New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton. You can watch the full video in the player below.

The federal government declared a public health emergency for the coronavirus on Friday.

