‘Hospital at Home’ programs growing in popularity amid pandemic

Health News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — As hospitals care for people with COVID-19 and work to keep other from catching the virus, more patients are opting to be treated where they feel the safest, at home.

Across the U.S., “Hospital at Home” programs are growing in popularity amid the pandemic. Communications technology, portable medical equipment and teams of doctors, nurses, x-ray technicians and paramedics are all making it possible for patients to receive care at home.

Eligible patients typically are acutely ill and don’t need round-the-clock intensive care. Common conditions include chronic heart failure, respiratory ailments, diabetes complications, infections, and even some patients with COVID-19.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected