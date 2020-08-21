(WSYR-TV) — As hospitals care for people with COVID-19 and work to keep other from catching the virus, more patients are opting to be treated where they feel the safest, at home.
Across the U.S., “Hospital at Home” programs are growing in popularity amid the pandemic. Communications technology, portable medical equipment and teams of doctors, nurses, x-ray technicians and paramedics are all making it possible for patients to receive care at home.
Eligible patients typically are acutely ill and don’t need round-the-clock intensive care. Common conditions include chronic heart failure, respiratory ailments, diabetes complications, infections, and even some patients with COVID-19.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Mall food courts now allowed to open with safety guidance
- Courts rule in favor of 50-person limit on weddings, couple will need to cut guest list for ceremony this weekend
- News On The Go: Afternoon Edition 8/21/20
- ‘Hospital at Home’ programs growing in popularity amid pandemic
- American Airlines to suspend flights to 15 cities in October
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App