‘Hospital at Home’ programs growing in popularity amid pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — As hospitals care for people with COVID-19 and work to keep other from catching the virus, more patients are opting to be treated where they feel the safest, at home.

Across the U.S., “Hospital at Home” programs are growing in popularity amid the pandemic. Communications technology, portable medical equipment and teams of doctors, nurses, x-ray technicians and paramedics are all making it possible for patients to receive care at home.

Eligible patients typically are acutely ill and don’t need round-the-clock intensive care. Common conditions include chronic heart failure, respiratory ailments, diabetes complications, infections, and even some patients with COVID-19.