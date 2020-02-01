Massachusetts man tests positive for coronavirus, eighth confirmed case in US

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials say a Boston man has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first case in the state.

The health officials say they were notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the positive test results late Friday.

They said the man, who is in his 20s and a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, recently traveled to Wuhan, China and sought medical care soon after his return to Massachusetts.

They added that he’s being kept in isolation at his home until he is cleared by public health officials, which is safer than transferring him and potentially exposing others.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in New York.

