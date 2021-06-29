Two hospitalized with minor injuries after helicopter crash at Rome Airport

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol is reporting that an investigation is underway for a helicopter crash that occurred at 1:47 pm. at the Griffiss International Airport. The accident occurred at 1:47 pm involving a civilian helicopter.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter was piloted by Deekpak Dherny, 69, of Rome, the front left passenger was Charles Lewis, 53 of Lexington South Carolina, and the rear left passenger was Joseph Fernandez , 50 of Broomfield Colorado.

According to the passengers, the helicopter was approaching the runway to land when warning alarms began to sound from the aircraft. As they approached to land, the aircraft lost power 20 to 30 feet above the runway. The aircraft fell the final distance onto it’s landing skids, hitting the ground and bouncing back into the air.

The passengers recounted that as it came back down a second time, the aircraft rolled over onto it’s left side. All occupants were able to get out of the helicopter themselves before first responders arrived on scene.

Lewis and Fernandez were transported from the scene by AmCare Ambulance to Rome Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Dherny was signed off at the scene.