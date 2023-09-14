SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 13th year, Helping Hounds Dog Rescue (HHDR) is bringing back its annual Pumpkins & Pooches fall family fundraising event!
This year’s Pumpkins & Pooches is on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 7268 Caswell Street in North Syracuse.
The event is a fun filled day that provides the local community an opportunity to give back and maybe even match with a homeless dog in need.
There will be a costume contest, raffles, vendors, food trucks, music, baked goods and more!
The costume contest has three prize winning categories including Top 3, Most Original, and Best Pair (Human & Dog).
There will also be demonstrations throughout the day including humane education, obedience training and more.
HHDR’s mission is to provide a compassionate approach to dog rescue by matching homeless dogs from overcrowded shelter systems with loving homes.
