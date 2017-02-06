Group in Auburn taking new approach to end heroin epidemic

Auburn churches are now partnering with each other to form a new approach to address the heroin epidemic.

“We are seeing more and more people addicted. We are also seeing more overdoses and over the last two weeks, we’ve seen deaths as a percentage of overdoses, skyrocket,” said Pastor Damon Gagnier of the United Church of Auburn.

Pastor Gagnier says it is time to act, by partnering with other churches, and invite the community to hear an alternative.

Michael Disabato, of Adult & Teen Challenge, struggled with addiction for 15 years, but now he is working to help others at a faith-based treatment center on Furman Street in Syracuse.

It’s a long commitment—14 months for $450 with daily counseling aimed at addressing deep-rooted issues that have led to addiction.



The organizations plan on meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Public Theater on Genesee Street.

Those who want more information can call 315-252-4397.