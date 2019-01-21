Hidden History: The end of Syracuse’s 15th Ward

In this special edition of Hidden History, NewsChannel 9’s Jennifer Sanders takes a journey back to the 15th Ward, an area just east and south of Downtown Syracuse.

During the 1950s, the 15th Ward was the heart of the African-American community.

After urban renewal and the construction of 81, the small neighborhood was decimated.

The 15th Ward is now home to Interstate 81 and Upstate Medical University.

This documentary explores the emotional stories of the families who were affected by the decimation of the 15th Ward.

Click the player to see the full segment.