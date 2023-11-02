SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just saying the phrase “comfort food” manages to create a feeling of warmth that travels straight to your stomach.

It’s almost the holiday season, which means you might be in the mood for some comfort food that reminds you of home.

Comfort food is the kind of food that makes you remember the nostalgia of childhood when everything was simple.

When it comes down to it, whether you make a home cooked meal or eat at a quality restaurant, the only criteria to comfort food is it has to have is that it has to make you feel comfortable when you eat it.

Whether you’re out in Syracuse visiting a relative, studying at school or just are tired of figuring out what to have for dinner tonight, NewsChannel 9 decided to help you find some of the highest-rated comfort food restaurants in Syracuse.

To help make our list, we turned to Yelp to ensure that we were giving you the best comfort food Syracuse has to offer, based on the average rating the restaurant received and the number of reviews.

Keep reading to find out if your favorite comfort spot made it or to find a new favorite!

12. Theodore’s Restaurant

Rating: 3.9/5 (14 reviews)

Address: 3231 NY-5 Canastota, NY 13032

Categories: American (New), Comfort Food

11. The Cider Mill

Rating: 4.4/5 (196 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 4221 Fay Rd Syracuse, NY 13219

Categories: Comfort Food, Desserts, Salad

10. The Gem Diner

Rating: 3.7/5 (151 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 832 Spencer St., Syracuse, NY 13204

Categories: Diners

9. Luna Cafe

Rating: 3.8/5 (24 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1001 E Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13210

Categories: Japanese, New American, Coffee & Tea

8. The Evergreen

Rating: 4.1/5 (171 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 125 E Water St., Syracuse, NY 13202

Categories: American, Burgers, Cocktail Bars

7. The Preserve At 405

Rating: 4.1/5 (167 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 405 Spencer St., Syracuse, NY 13204

Categories: New American, Burgers, Pizza

6. Phoebe’s Restaurant & Coffee Lounge

Rating: 4.2/5 (195 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 900 E Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13244

Categories: New American, Coffee & Tea, Venues & Event Spaces

5. Abbiocco by A Mano

Rating: 4.2/5 (93 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 344 S. Warren St., Syracuse, NY 13202

Categories: Italian, New American

4. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Rating: 4.3/5 (2,360 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 246 W. Willow St., Syracuse, NY 13202

Categories: Barbeque. Chicken Wings, American

3. Strong Hearts Cafe

Rating: 4.3/5 (658 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 315 Irving Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210

Categories: Sandwiches, Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch

2. Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub and Restaurant

Rating: 4.3/5 (358 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 301 W Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13202

Categories: Irish, Irish Pub

1. Our Vegan Corner