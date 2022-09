SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday, September 24, 80 men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces at the height of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War traveled to Washington, D.C. to visit monuments honoring their service and sacrifice.

Saturday’s mission marked the 10th anniversary of Honor Flight Syracuse and is part of Honor Flight which has flown over 1,200 veterans over 17 missions to Washington, DC.